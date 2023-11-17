The inaugural Scottish Disability Sport Week is preparing to launch urging everyone in Scotland with a disability to get active.

From Monday 27 November to Sunday 3 December there will be a nationwide celebration of getting active and involved in disability sport in Scotland through an online campaign.

The week is the first of its kind and already over 34 partners, local authorities and branches across Scotland have committed to the campaign alongside SDS (Scottish Disability Sport). The campaign aims to highlight and promote the opportunities and the impact physical activity can have on individuals, communities, clubs and society.

The Scottish Disability Sport Week will also provide a platform to showcase the intersectionality of participants within disability sport and share the message that everyone can participate in sport.

Gavin MacLeod, Scottish Disability Sport’s CEO, said: “Scottish Disability Sport is delighted to be working closely with a diverse range of partners from across Scotland to co-ordinate the inaugural Scottish Disability Sport Week. This partnership approach will provide us with a strong platform to communicate the massive benefits of participation in physical activity and sport for people with disabilities.

“It will highlight the wide variety of opportunities available across the country and it is our hope that this campaign will encourage more people with disabilities, from all communities and backgrounds, to become more active.”

Each day of the week will be centred around a specific theme to provide a focused discussion. Monday will explore the benefits of getting active and participating in disability sports; Tuesday’s theme addresses overcoming barriers; Wednesday looks at intersectionality; Thursday highlights the impact of clubs and communities and Friday gives guidance on next steps.

Saturday allows the conversation to continue by encouraging people to share their own stories before Sunday concludes the week with the International Day of Persons with a Disability,

The campaign builds on the previous, award-winning Be Active Be Well programme, run by SDS and Scottish Association For Mental Health (SAMH) that provided online activity and wellbeing sessions.

To get involved and stay updated on Scottish Disability Sport Week follow SDS across social media and the website: Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Like this: Like Loading...