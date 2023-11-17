Pavement Parking ban will come into effect in January

At the Transport Committee on Thursday the council agreed to introduce and enforce the pavement parking ban from January which The Scottish Government will pass into law in mid December. The Transport Convener is very pleased that Edinburgh will be the first Scottish city to do so. He hopes there will be a culture change between now and January.

▶️ Job Done – Pavement Parking in Edinburgh has been banned.



▶️ Enforcement starts in January 2024.



▶️ Edinburgh will lead, and others will follow.



Thanks to – @LStreetsScot, @LivingStreetsEd, @guidedogsscot, & @SightScotland & @RNIBScotland. pic.twitter.com/J88turr2Gd — Cllr Scott Arthur 🌍🌈🌹 (@CllrScottArthur) November 16, 2023

But not everyone was happy with the proceedings and decisions at the Transport Committee. The Liberal Democrats tell us they are immensely disappointed that their proposal to remove the bus gate on Manse Road was not approved. Only th eLiberal Democrats and Conservative councillors on the committee approved this and so it was defeated.

Following rejection of the LibDem motion on the bus gate, the local Ward Councillors (who are all Liberal Democrats) have expressed their frustration. Cllr Davidson who moved the motion said “we are disappointed that the views of the community are being ignored once again. We think that the bus gate should be removed”

Cllr Alan Beal said: “I think that the whole process of the LTN is flawed – we still don’t have suitable data to base an objective decision on, and it is very frustrating that despite being elected to represent the people of Corstorphine, I cannot represent these views to change the direction or scope of the LTN.”

Cllr Fiona Bennett said: “The overwhelming majority of our constituents are telling us about the negative impact that the Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) is having on their lives. From local business owners to people with mobility problems, It is clear that the new changes are not working.”

This motion condemned the vandalism to the bus gate camera running into thousands of pounds, welcomed the pavement widening and asked for the bus gate to removed.

It is now six months since the measures were implemented on the ground, and the Councillors say they are still getting many emails opposing them.

12/09/2023 Picture Alan Simpson A replacement bus gate camera was vandalised for a second time on Manse Road Corstorphine.The first time the pole was cut down in July 2023.This time the cables were cut.

Bruntsfield Christmas Night

Another date for your diary on 6 December when they will turn the lights on in Bruntsfield and open Santa’s Grotto… with late night shopping and choir singing.

Merchiston Community Council online public meeting

Merchiston Community Council are holding a public meeting about insulating our homes. The online meeting will be held on 21 November on Zoom. Find the link on their website.

At the Movies

Edinburgh Cine and Video Society are holding an evening with Joe Klotz – an American film editor whose first feature film Let it Snow won the Best Editing Prize a the 1999 Festival of the American Film Institute.

Tickets here

