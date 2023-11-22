Edinburgh Arena
Stop the Quarry
The arts centre ran a poster and placard making session last weekend and then took photos in a field off Wilkieston Road to highlight the objections to the application by Breedon.
A petition is running here set up by residents who feel it is their “duty to protect and maintain the beautiful countryside”. Their petition page here states: “We are objecting to the extension of Bonnington Quarry, Bonnington Ratho – situated alongside the B7030 and the Wilkieston Road. If planning is granted this will impact on air quality, wildlife, increased heavy lorry traffic, noise, and dust, together with a loss of agricultural land and a significant impact on the landscape.”
Jupiter Artland said: “9-92 year olds came out to protest against the planning application for doubling the size of the quarry near Jupiter and on their doorsteps. Jupiter threw open its doors to help make placards and chat about the concerns of our community. The reasons for protesting were very personal. One little girl said “I have asthma and I am nine . I want to be able to breathe.” Another nonagenarian gentleman quietly wanted to continue living peacefully for the rest of his life in his home where he had been for over 40 years. The local farmer worried about the already dangerous road and the huge increase in lorries. Others feared that the doubling of the quarry would open the way to an asphalt plant and recycling. Others worried that the blasting already shaking their houses would be so much worse.”
Breedon are planning to lodge a full planning application for the development following a period of public consultation which has now ended. Read more here.
Save Western Harbour Ponds
A meeting will be held on Sunday to discuss the next steps in the campaign to save the area, which has become important for wildlife during the last decade or so, from development for housing.
This is a reclaimed area of land covered in vegetation and trees. A Tree Protection Order is in place.
And today the Development Management Committee meeting of the council will hear about Plot 1 at Western Harbour View which developers FM Developments Ltd want to turn into a brownfield residential development. They always planned this but the plans lodged in 2008 for 109 flats and 13 townhouses were interrupted firstly by the economic crash of 2008 and secondly by Covid. The developers lodged a Proposal of Application Notice 23/06110/PAN for the 0.5 hectare site and now the developers are bringing that to the attention of planners for any comment ahead of a full planning application being lodged.
There are two applications on the Development Management Committee meeting agenda today for change of use to short term letting which are recommended for approval while others are recommended for refusal.
And one application for approval of the plans to use a site at Newbridge for industrial use has attracted some criticism from the local councillor.
The papers for this meeting are here with details of how to watch the live broadcast from 10am.
Devolution reminder
As the Chancellor prepares to deliver his Autumn Statement later today, the UK Government in Scotland has published a reminder that it is a quarter of a century since the Scotland Act 1998 was passed introducing devolution to the country.
There is an explainer page here which is a useful ready reckoner of what devolution means and which areas are supposed to be reserved and which are not.
