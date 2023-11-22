It was an important night for the Roseburn to Union Canal active travel route on Tuesday.

Contractors Balfour Beatty successfully lifted a precast concrete bridge beam into position over Dalry Road. The new part of the route is slung alongside the existing bridge as you can see in the photos below.

The bridge beam complete with the formwork for casting the bridge deck, weighing over 64 tonnes, was lifted into position around midnight.

Dalry Rd and the Western Approach Road were closed to traffic to enable the beam to be transported from the works area in Dalry Park and for the 500 tonne capacity crane to lift the 28metre long beam into position.

The reinforced concrete bridge deck will be cast in the coming week before Christmas.

The Roseburn to Union Canal link is a £12.5 million active travel scheme that will transform public spaces along a route between Roseburn and the Union Canal, creating a green corridor and cycleway and bringing disused areas back into community use.

Dalry Road 21 November 2023 PHOTO Balfour Beatty

Dalry Road 21 November 2023 PHOTO Balfour Beatty

Dalry Road 21 November 2023 PHOTO Balfour Beatty

Dalry Road 21 November 2023 PHOTO Balfour Beatty

Like this: Like Loading...