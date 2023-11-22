The tennis coaching programme Edinburgh Tennis raised more than £1,500 for the Edinburgh Food Project while hosting more than 90 players at their Birthday Party.

Tennis coaches Michael Millar and Finn Mclean staged a series of fun games, activities and mini tournaments for players of all ages and abilities at Merchiston Castle School’s tennis dome. Pizza company Civerino’s supplied the pizza to keep everyone’s energy levels topped up.

Michael said “We’ve run this event for six years now and this has been the biggest turnout ever! Whilst it is my birthday, I love that the party can bring together so many keen players from all the different areas of tennis for such an important cause. Sport can be such a powerful tool for good and I want to pass that message on to the players.”

Edinburgh Tennis is a partnership of Michael and Finn’s coaching expertise, offering tuition to juniors and adults who are playing at all levels from total beginners to county and even national level.

edinburghtennis.com

