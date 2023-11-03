Edinburgh declares a Housing Emergency

At the full council meeting on Thursday the council declared a housing emergency in the face of rising demand for social housing, rising costs to build new homes and around 5,000 households who are living in temporary accommodation.

Edinburgh City Chambers. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Community event at Starbank Park

Starbank Park are hosting a community event on 18 November when you can find out about Alice Thornton ad 17th century woman who survived fire, plague, rebellion and family life. She wrote about it all.

This event which begins at 11am is part of Being Human the UK national festival of the humanities – and there is free coffee tea and cake. There will be themed craft about herbal remedy as well as talks.

The speakers include Cordelia Beattie and Jo Edge. There will also be a stroll round the garden.

Music at Fruitmarket

The gallery created from the former Buster Browns on Market Street is going to host some live music.

Deep Time is Fruitmarket’s first festival of new music featuring commissions and performances from some of the leading radical and experimental composers, musicians and improvisors working today. They are brought together in the context of deep time to explore ideas of time and temporality, stasis and movement, provocation and play, ritual and activism in art and music, drawing their inspiration from geology, philosophy, popular culture, the natural world, and with the need for art to engage with the reality of the climate crisis.

The festival will premiere two inventive new commissions by Germany-based Croatian composer Sara Glojnarić – most recently the winner of the Ernst von Siemens Förderpreis 2023, Erste Bank Composition Award and Darmstadt’s Kranichstein Music Prize – and Dundee-based Japanese composer and improvisor Shiori Usui – a BBC Proms commissioned composer and recipient of a 2018 Paul Hamlyn Foundation Award for Artists – as part of four days of performance, improvisation, talks, late night DJ sets and curated playlists that will open up Fruitmarket to some of the most innovative and boundary-challenging new music being made today.

Tickets for individual nights are free or pay what you can with a suggested donation of £10. All details below. You can book a four night festival pass by donating £25 here

Pop up dining at Fruitmarket

Barry Bryson and Matthew Reade are to collaborate on a pop up dining event at Fruitmarket on two nights this November. Read more here.

