Edinburgh chef Barry Bryson and London chef Matthew Reade will team up this November cooking on two nights only at Fruitmarket.

Dinner will be served between 7pm and 10.30pm but reservation is essential. Barry is one of the UK’s leading private chefs and has cooked for some luxury brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton. He has stage private dining events in South America, France and Majorca. Matthew Reade is a chef at Lyles of Shoreditch, London. He has cooked professionally all over the world – but this is the first time he will have come to cook in Scotland.

Barry, who began his career at Fruitmarket, said: “The cooking at Lyle’s is amongst the best I’ve ever experienced, so this opportunity to collaborate with one of their long term chefs here in Edinburgh is really exciting, I love the ideas that Matthew has brought to this and I’m so looking forward to helping bring them to life.

“The whole experience will be made even more special by its location. I make no secret of my love and admiration for the Fruitmarket and its significance to my career, so going back with this collaboration feels like a perfect circle, especially now that they have such a strong independent in-house hospitality team to support us.”

The special fixed price menu is £65 per person. A choice of optional courses are £10 per person. Guests will be offered a Fruitmarket curated drinks menu to order on the night. A vegetarian menu can also be offered with advance notice.

Advance online reservations are essential here.

Up to 35 spaces will be allocated on each night on a first come, first served basis. Book here.

Barry Bryson

