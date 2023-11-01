On a night when rumours were swirling round a cold Easter Road about potential investment from American businessman and AFC Bournemouth owner, Bill Foley, Hibs threw away their lead to a Ross County side who managed to rescue a point from nowhere.

With one eye on Saturday’s semi-final Nick Montgomery took the opportunity to rest some key players and made four changes from Saturday’s game against Celtic with Jojo Wollacott, Lewis Stevenson, Dylan Levitt and Adam Le-Fondre all coming in to the starting eleven.

Any excitement about potential investment failed to translate to the pitch early on however as the teams struggled to stamp any authority over the game with players from both sides making some sloppy errors.

Hibs did show some occasional flashes of good play and after some great team passing Jair Tavares saw his effort blocked as he got on the end of a threatening cut back by Elie Youan.

County should have perhaps opened the scoring on the 25th minute as they broke on the counter attack after referee Grant Irvine waved away Le-Fondre’s appeals for a free kick, however James Brown saw his effort flash across the goal.

The game failed to liven up until late on in the first half, Elie Youan opened the scoring on the 42nd minute, his effort from outside the box deflected off Ben Purrington and there was nothing Ross Laidlaw could do as he watched the ball sail into his net.

A slice of fortune meant the hosts went into the break with a one goal lead.

Half Time: 1-0.

Hibs doubled their lead early in the second half minute when Jair Tavares scored his first ever Hibs goal to the delight of the home support and no doubt Nick Montgomery after putting his faith in the 22-year-old since joining the club.

Tavares who has endured a difficult start to his Hibs career latched onto Dylan Levitt’s over the top ball after a slip from County’s Brown, the Portuguese winger made no mistake, and he superbly took his chance lashing the ball into the top left corner.

Tavares could have doubled his goal tally just ten minutes later after being urged to shoot from the outside of the box by the Hibs support, but his ambitious effort sailed over the bar.

The game appeared to turn when Nick Montgomery made his substitutions then it was then County’s turn for a slice of fortune as they almost comically clawed one back on the 74th minute, Jojo Wollacott failed to punch away Yan Dhanda’s cross and there was not much Allan Delferrere could do as the ball deflected off him and trickled into the net.

That goal reinvigorated County and they grabbed their equaliser on the 82nd minute when Jordan White controlled the ball with his back to goal and after a great turn cooly dispatched past Wollacott sending the small Dingwall travelling support wild.

The Staggies could have won the game and piled further misery on Hibs in the final minutes of the game if not for two crucial saves by Wollacott who made amends for his previous error turning away Will Nightingale headers.

The game petered out until the referee blew his full-time whistle to a chorus of boos from the home support. A Ross County side who looked dead and buried had done well to come back from two goals down but disappointment for Hibs as they draw again, their fourth in five games.

Full Time: 2-2.

When asked for his thoughts post-match Nick Montgomery said “Disappointing, frustrating that we failed to see the game out.

“We have to move on from that now and look ahead to a big game on Saturday.”

When asked about his substitutions the Head Coach said: “You don’t want to risk players who are carrying knocks and that’s always a risk.

“I take responsibility for the team selection, the subs and the result which was disappointing tonight.”

Questions were then asked about the rumours of potential investment Montgomery said: “I am not going to comment on speculation, that is for the board, the CEO and the Owners…Of course, any club with investment is looked on as a positive”

Hibs now set their sights towards Saturday’s ViaPlay Semi Final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park, Kick-off is at 5.15pm.

The teams:

Hibernian: Theo Wollacott, Lewis Miller, Will Fish, Rocky Bushiri (64’ Paul Hanlon), Lewis Stevenson, Jair Tavares, Jimmy Jeggo (68’ Allan Delferriere), Dylan Levitt (83’ Joe Newell), Elie Youan, Adam Le-Fondre (83’ Josh Campbell), Dylan Vente (64’ Martin Boyle.)

Ross County: Ross Laidlaw, James Brown, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Leak, Ben Purrington (72’ George Harmon), Victor Loturi, Connor Randall (72’ Alex Samuel), Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner (63’ Yan Dhanda), Simon Murray (87’ Will Nightingale), Eamonn Brophy (72’ Jordan White.)

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Like this: Like Loading...