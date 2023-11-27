Edinburgh artist Damian Callan has a short exhibition of unusual paintings which runs until Tuesday at Dundas Street Gallery.

As well as being able to see the exhibition in person, you can also see what he has painted (and on what things…. including an OS map of eastern England) online. All works are available to buy from the artist.

Damian Callan – Exhibition: Painting On Things

Dundas Street Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, EH3 6HZ

until 28th November 10 – 6pm

damian.callan@gmail.com

