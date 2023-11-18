Castle Street Christmas Market, run by LocalMotive Markets, is once again making a festive splash with a wealth of artisan, bespoke ethical and Fair Trade products, handcrafted gifts and seasonal foodie and drink delights.

The market looks onto Princes Street and up to the Castle and is now in its 16th year with its distinctive festive gazebos. The Christmas market will be running for four weeks from 25 November to 22 December with new exhibitors joining every week.

LocalMotiveMarkets are also running another Christmas Makers’ Market at Ocean Terminal, from the end of this month on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (30/11 – 3/12, 7/12 – 10/12, 14/12 – 17/12, 21/12 – 24/12).

Tania Pramschufer, director of LocalMotive Markets, said: “Once again, we are seeing a real surge in top quality local and hand produced gifts, as well as foodies from a spectacular creative stallholder talent.

“Both of the Christmas Markets have attracted returning exhibitors and new stallholders, who will be bringingan exciting range of products to the outdoor market in the heart of the city and the indoor market in the evolving Leith destination.

“Exhibitors will be selling a wonderful variety of arts and crafts, pottery, wax melts and soaps, candles, fashion items, home décor… as well as confectionary, cakes and bakes, chutneys and jams, drinks, and much more.”

Some of the food producers at Castle Street will include an award-winning bakery – Bakery Andante – vegan street food offering from Mountain Momo, and artisan chocolates from Cacao Di Blu.

