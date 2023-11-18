Edinburgh people were out in force today, a mild November day with a lot of sunshine after the rain.

Many people went to the Ross Theatre for the first weekend of four when there will be different kinds of free entertainment on offer.

Some went shopping and others stretched their legs in the gardens having a look at the lights when they came on as darkness fell. There was something for everyone today ahead of Edinburgh Diwali tomorrow.

Xmas Market Edinburgh PHOTO Alan Simpson

Ross Bandstand is hosting a programme of free family-friendly events each weekend in the build up to Christmas. The programme features four key themes of LIGHT, MUSIC, DANCE & SANTA and will include live concerts, Diwali Celebrations, ceilidhs, silent discos, carol concerts and a pup-tastic Santa Paws event.

Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert officially launched festivities on Saturday with a welcome speech from the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, with performances from the Little Stars Big Voices Choir, Dance@Studio21, Siamsoir Irish Dance Performance Troupe, and Sprog Rock.

Read more about the full rundown of events in our article here.

Xmas Market Edinburgh PHOTO Alan Simpson

Lord Provost Consort Colin Cunningham and The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh’s Christmas © 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh’s Christmas. Livia and Luna (3) enjoying the concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Laura and Eileidh (9). © 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

Caleb, who started the applause. © 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam Edinburgh’s Christmas Opening Concert. © 2023 Martin McAdam

