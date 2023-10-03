Dalkeith Rugby Club’s revived women’s team have made a storming start to the season winning against Gala and Aberfeldy in their opening Aspire League fixtures at Livingston.

The women’s team was originally formed in 1994 and ran successfully for many years before merging with Penicuik to become Midlothian ladies who ran until 2006.

The recent rise in women’s rugby sparked interest in getting the team going again especially as it is Dalkeith’s 125th season, and the SRU-run Aspire League for newly emerging teams who play in round-robin type ‘festivals’ is hopefully a stepping stone into national leagues at some point.

For player coach Lynsay Halliday, a physiotherapist, the rugby club is a family affair. She said: “My husband Stevie plays for the 1st XV and sons Sam and Archie play for the under-14s and P4’s respectively.

“For us rugby is a way of life!”

Lynsay, who moved on to represent Royal High ladies for a spell when rugby in Midlothian lapsed said: “We are a real mix including nurses and teachers with everyone getting along really well and managing to put out full teams. Originally we planned to start a couple of years ago but COVID got in the way. The whole club is buzzing now though.

“What’s more one of our players, Pam McIntosh, has taken on the role of coaching a girls’ team to ensure there is an eventual pathway through to the women’s team.”

· Dalkeith Rugby Club are holding a Former Players Day to coincide with the local derby against Penicuik on Saturday, 14 October 2023.

