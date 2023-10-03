Four nuns from the cast, including TV and stage legend Lesley Joseph, jumped onboard the fantastic Lothian Buses Open Top Tour Bus at the foot of Johnston Terrace.

They took in the beautiful castle views and getting to know the city better.

Alongside Lesley Joseph, the impressive cast features Hairspray favourite Lizzie Bea and West End star Landi Oshinowo as Deloris, everyone’s favourite nun on the run.

Sister Act is a brand-new production of the Broadway and UK smash hit musical. Featuring original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted) and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this heavenly musical is joyous and uplifting in equal measures.

The musical is showing at The Festival Theatre until Saturday 7 October.

03/10/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Sister Act nuns (Lesley Joseph, Ceris Hine, Isabel Canning and Lori Haley Fox) take in the famous sights of Edinburgh before their show opens at the Festival Theatre (2-7 Oct).

