Scotland have added some few young faces to their senior women’s programme and they stepped-up in two games against England under-21 at Uddingston and in Glasgow.
Coach Chris Duncan said they should take a bow for their performances in both games, a 3-1 victory and a 3-2 defeat. More pictures in another folder.
Sophie Hinds (front) and Ruth Blaikie ahead of Scotland’s clash with England u-21. Picture Nigel Duncan
Warming-up for England. Picture Nigel Duncan
Jika Nyirenda takes a refreshment at half-time in Scotland v England u-21 watched by coach Neil Menzies. Picture Nigel Duncan
Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs.