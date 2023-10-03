Scotland have added some few young faces to their senior women’s programme and they stepped-up in two games against England under-21 at Uddingston and in Glasgow.

Coach Chris Duncan said they should take a bow for their performances in both games, a 3-1 victory and a 3-2 defeat. More pictures in another folder.

Sophie Hinds (front) and Ruth Blaikie ahead of Scotland’s clash with England u-21. Picture Nigel Duncan

Warming-up for England. Picture Nigel Duncan

Jika Nyirenda takes a refreshment at half-time in Scotland v England u-21 watched by coach Neil Menzies. Picture Nigel Duncan

