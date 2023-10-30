Volunteers will support Poppyscotland’s Edinburgh City Poppy Day on Thursday in St Andrew Square.

BFBS presenters Mark McKenzie and Jim Gellatly will host a day of live musical performances from acts including the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, singer Amy Hawthorn, and the Royal Marines Band Scotland.

Alongside their hosting duties, they will be broadcasting links live across their network to the Forces World to their many thousands of civilian and military listeners, including in places such as Brunei, Gibraltar, Cyprus and the Falklands.

‘Bud’, Poppyscotland’s mobile learning museum, will be situated on Waverley Bridge across the course of the day, welcoming members of the public on board to learn about the unique history of the Scottish Poppy.

Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

In the Field and Garden of Remembrance, situated on the East and West sides of the Scott Monument, there will be Poppyscotland volunteers collecting donations from members of the public that wish to plant a cross in memory of someone that has made the ultimate sacrifice.

There will also be a performance from the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the Field and Garden of Remembrance at 11.30am.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on the High Street, Edinburgh, 30 June 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Like this: Like Loading...