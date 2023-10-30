The Council Leader paid a visit to the Lost Shore Surf Resort which is under construction in the former Craigpark Quarry in Ratho.

Construction began last year and the world’s first inland surf resort and Europe’s largest surf pool will open next autumn in the 60 acre country park around it. There will be luxury accommodation, food markets, shops and a wellness spa. The new facility will generate 1,000 waves an hour, but the wave settings can be changed depending on who is using the park.

Council Leader and Chair of Edinburgh Tourism Strategy Implementation Group (SIG), Cammy Day said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the site today and meet the Lost Shore Surf Resort team. I got to see first-hand the incredible amount of work that is going into the resort and hear about its bold and ambitious plans for the future.

“Ever since planning permission for Lost Shore was given by the Council in 2018, we’ve been waiting with excitement to see the finished product and it’s fantastic to have it just around the corner. Upon completion this will be a truly groundbreaking and world class sport and leisure facility, not just for our residents in Edinburgh, but for all of Scotland, and visitors from further afield.

“I’m confident this will be a huge draw for the city and I’m proud that ETAG is a partner in the project. We welcome over 4.3 million visitors a year to Edinburgh, and Lost Shore represents a fantastic addition to our tourism landscape.

“The team behind Lost Shore have been working on the concept for nearly a decade so I’d like to congratulate them on all of their efforts to get to this point. They have my full support and I’m looking forward to coming back next September and experiencing it myself.”

The Edinburgh Tourism Strategy Implementation Group is made up of a variety of senior representatives from tourism bodies in the city.

Founder and Managing Director of Lost Shore Surf Resort, Andy Hadden said: “Lost Shore Surf Resort is going to be an incredible destination when we open in September. We are bringing the world’s first inland surfing resort to Edinburgh, and it will be such a brilliant addition to the world class tourism that we already have here.

“It’s really positive to have the support of the City of Edinburgh Council. We are at a key point in the construction phase, launching our new website and have vouchers on sale for the first time too.

“Councillor Day knows how important the tourism industry is to the local economy and it’s great to have him here today and show him how we will support this, and of course be a great leisure destination for people across Edinburgh.”

