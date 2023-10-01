The two local politicians, Ben Macpherson MSP and Deidre Brock MP got together to hold a joint Macmillan coffee morning on Friday.

Macmillan Cancer Support organise annual coffee mornings as their biggest fundraiser to support people living with cancer. Last year the charity raised more than £12 million in the UK. The first coffee morning took place in 1990, a small event with a few people and since then the charity has used their flagship fundraiser to gather £290 million for their work.

The totting up for the joint event held at the Heart of Newhaven is still ongoing as is the online fundraising where donations can still be made.

Deidre Brock MP and Ben Macpherson MSP held a joint coffee morning at Heart of Newhaven September 2023 ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...