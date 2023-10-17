Musselburgh Racecourse leads the field with five nominations in the racing industry’s RCA Showcase Awards.

The East Lothian track has been shortlisted in the marketing, food & beverage, raceday, Racing Post Readers’ Award and the RCA/ROA Owner’s Racecourse of the Year categories.

York Racecourse is in the running with four nominations while all five Scottish racecourses have been nominated, with Hamilton Park listed in three categories.

Musselburgh’s hugely popular Corgi Derby on the opening day of the Flat season – which attracted national headlines – is in the running for winning the marketing award, while the annual Luca’s Ice Cream Family Day is listed in the Raceday award. In the Racecourse of the Year category, Musselburgh is up against strong opposition from Newbury, York, Bangor-on-Dee and Hamilton Park.

The Corgi Derby is shortlisted in the RCA Showcase Awards

The eight core categories in the Showcase Awards are chosen to reflect the diverse operation of a racecourse, while two public-voted awards offering customers the opportunity to have their say and crown their racecourse of the year in raceday and owners’ experience.

Paul Swain, Head of Raceday Experience & Communications at the RCA, said: “This list represents the best of British racecourses over the past 12 months and demonstrates their commitment to providing a fantastic experience for participants and racegoers alike.

“Our independent judging panel commented on the high standard of entries this year which was evident when considering the scores awarded. There is an abundance of best practice that should be replicated across the sport and the RCA will ensure this is front and centre of our raceday experience programme in 2024.”

The Showcase Awards ceremony will be hosted by Aintree Racecourse on 23 November.

Musselburgh is back racing on Wednesday 8 November with the opening fixture of its winter jumps season. To book visit here.

