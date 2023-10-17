Graeme Smith and Francesca Snitjer have been jointly named Lothian Disability Sports Coach of the Year.

Earlier in 2023 the club became the first in Edinburgh to offer frame running sessions for physically disabled and impaired competitors and the pair have been instrumental in delivering training using special three wheeled equipment.

Frame running is a form of adaptive running which sees athletes’ bodies supported by the ‘trike’, allowing them to experience the sensation of free movement – often for the first time.

It is primarily for people with co-ordination issues associated with cerebral palsy and related impairments.

At the time of the club’s launch of their frame running project at their Saughton base Graeme said: “We advertise that we’re inclusive and we’re demonstrating that commitment.”

Francesca added: “Working with athletes with cerebral palsy gives you a much deeper appreciation of how sport can make a huge difference to lives.”

