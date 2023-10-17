Plans to site a 5G mast in the Grange have been refused after more than 300 local people objected.

Council planners ruled the 15-metre high pole could not be installed in The Grange as its “utilitarian design” would harm the conservation area.

Local residents group The Grange Association was among hundreds who objected and they said that one of the key issues was that views of Edinburgh Castle would be disrupted if it was approved.

It is the third unsuccessful bid for a 5G mast in the area in the last two years by the company KC Hutchison, which operates the Three mobile network.

Elsewhere permission has been granted to install the controversial transmitters in Moredun, Dalry, Oxgangs and Seafield.

In an objection to the latest plan to site a mast on the “landmark corner” of Grange Road and Lauder Road, The Grange Association said: “The views to the North along Lauder Road are especially worthy of protection, offering views to the Castle, City Centre and the listed former Sick Kids Hospital building when approaching the crest of the road, just south of the application site.

“The footways at this corner of Grange Road and Lauder Road are well-used as a North-South route, including the routes to school for Sciennes Primary School. The pavements were recently redesigned and reclassified as part of the scheme to provide the safe crossing on the East side of the junction.

“The proposed locations for the cabinets would consume a considerable portion of the available footway width, diverting pedestrians from the desire line to and from the North.”

In its decision to refuse planning permission the council said: “The proposal would have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the conservation area by virtue of its utilitarian design, which would be in contrast to the prominent corner location, mature trees and the nature of the surrounding streetscape.”

by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter

