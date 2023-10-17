Following in the footsteps of her predecessor, The Festival Director of the Edinburgh International Festival and internationally acclaimed classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, CBE, has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Edinburgh Award.

Nicola Benedetti, CBE, the Director of Edinburgh International Festival announcing her first programme for the 2023 Edinburgh International Festival PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Since 2007, the Edinburgh Award has celebrated individuals who have made a truly unique contribution to the city and brought our capital to national and international attention. Previous recipients include bestselling authors, ground-breaking scientists, human rights activists, and exemplary sportspeople.

Nominations for the Edinburgh Award are invited annually from Edinburgh citizens and the awarding decision is taken by a judging panel chaired by the Lord Provost, with representatives from all political groups on the City of Edinburgh Council, Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council and Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

This year marked Benedetti’s first edition of the International Festival as Festival Director which was a resounding success. Over 24 packed days, the Edinburgh International Festival saw performances from 2,500 remarkable and diverse artists representing 50 nations.

Nicola Benedetti will be presented with an engraved Loving Cup from the Lord Provost and have her handprints set in stone at the City Chambers later this year.

The Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, and Chair of the Edinburgh Award Panel, Robert Aldridge said: “I’m delighted that Nicola Benedetti CBE has accepted the decision of the panel and become the latest recipient of the Edinburgh Award. She deservedly follows in the footsteps of some of the finest individuals associated with our great city.

“From heading up one of the world’s most important cultural celebrations in the Edinburgh International Festival, to being a globally renowned musician in her own right, she has represented the Capital with pride, dedication, and skill. Nicola is also one of the youngest ever recipients of the Edinburgh Award which shows the measure and scale of her talent and achievements.

“I’d also highlight the fantastic work of the Benedetti Foundation, based in the city, which focusses on musical education, participation, and experiences. Since its establishment in 2019 it has reached over 50,000 participants of all ages from 103 countries,

“I’d like to congratulate Nicola on behalf of the city, and I’m sure she will continue to do great things in the future, both here in Edinburgh and beyond.”

Festival Director of the Edinburgh International Festival, Nicola Benedetti CBE said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Edinburgh Award and humbled to join the incredible list of individuals who have contributed to the cultural fabric of this city. I am grateful to the city of Edinburgh for recognising the importance of the arts and their contribution to our way of life.

“As my journey with Edinburgh International Festival deepens, this award, as well as the support of the people of this city, strengthens my dedication to our mission: to continue to welcome people from all walks of life into our home, and to give them artistic experiences they will never forget. Thank you so much.”

