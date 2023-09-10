All aboard for a journey across India from East to West. Prasad the owner of Dhoom restaurant in Dunfermline has continued on his culinary journey around India moving from Kolkata to the Bollywood city of Mumbai.

The menu changes every six months when Prasad takes a team of chefs to spend five to six weeks on the streets of a new region of India tasting the local flavours and delicacies. The new menu features dishes from the region around Mumbai.

We sampled the 10-course taster menu which in our view is great value at £27.95. There are many memorable flavours but there are three we would single out for special attention:

Mulberry Chicken Tikka – This is a sweet and tangy dish with an unusual mulberry sauce creating a new twist on an old favourite.

Sweetcorn Bhel – The hot spicy sweetcorn in an ice cream cone is destined to become a signature flavour.

King Prawn Moilee – This dish is actually an interloper from further down the West coast in Goa. King prawns in a rich coconut sauce.

And one of the best parts is that all three are gluten, dairy and nut free. In fact most of the menu caters for special dietary requirements including vegetarians. The focus is on producing food that tastes great but is also healthy.

The surroundings in Dhoom are quite traditional but quirky, and you can find yourself eating while sitting on a swing or even n a Tuktuk.

This restaurant is well worth a visit with easy access by public transport from Edinburgh, and only a short 5 minute walk from both Dunfermline City train station and the local bus station.

Dhoom restaurant, New Row Dunfermline

Like this: Like Loading...