Womenswear brand ME+EM has opened its biggest store to date and its first Scottish location in Edinburgh this weekend.



The Edinburgh store at 43 George Street houses the brand’s range of womenswear, footwear, and accessories, and is the first in Scotland and eighth standalone store in the UK.



Spread over 3000 square feet inside a Victorian building, ME+EM has made the most of the existing architectural heritage skylights and cornices. The interiors of the George Street store have been carefully designed to respect the building’s design and heritage, with geometric tiled flooring providing both a nod to the building’s Victorian architecture and a contrast to the soft palate and natural texture of wood and boucle.

Starting from September 2023, the Edinburgh store will stock 14 annual drops, two of which will be in October and April, as well as the brand’s largest footwear collection to date. In-store personal styling by ME+EM’s in-house style consultants, as well as free online returns, will be available.

Clare Hornby, founder and CEO of ME+EM, said: “I’m incredibly excited for the launch of our very first standalone store outside of London. The architecture of the building alone is exceptional and has allowed us to curate a space – the largest of all our stores to date – that speaks to the timeless yet contemporary aesthetic of our collections.”

