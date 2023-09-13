Scotmid is encouraging its customers to support their bid to buy a new Atlantic 85 lifeboat for the RNLI.

The retailer has adopted the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as its charity of the year and want to buy the new lifeboat to help all Scottish stations in their critical rescues while their own vessels are undergoing maintenance.

Jill Hepburn, Head of Region for the RNLI in Scotland, said: “We are very excited to be working with Scotmid, which has an incredible reputation for both fundraising and raising awareness for their charity partners. This partnership will reach into the very hearts of our communities and help us to raise awareness of water safety and the incredible work carried out by our dedicated volunteers.

“Over 90% of our rescues take place less than one mile from shore, meaning the Atlantic 85 is credited with saving countless lives each year. As part of our relief fleet, the Scotmid lifeboat will have a lifesaving impact on numerous communities in Scotland – a tribute fitting to such an outstanding organisation.”

The Atlantic 85 is one of the fastest in the RNLI’s fleet. The boat has the capacity to carry four crew members as well as core medical and rescue equipment. Critically, it has the space to transport several additional people, making it ideal for a range of open water incidents.

John Brodie, Chief Executive at Scotmid, said: “The alignment of the RNLI’s values with our own, which centre around serving our communities and enhancing lives, makes us perfect partners. As we eagerly embark on the year ahead, our colleagues are already ‘on board’ and enthusiastically charting out fundraising plans!”

Volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service, and seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches. RNLI crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives since the charity launched in 1824, with lifeboats launching 9,312 times in 2022, saving 389 lives.

The RNLI has 238 lifeboat stations around the coasts of the UK and Ireland.

