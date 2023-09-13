Dobbies’ Edinburgh will run an interactive workshop in October to entertain and educate children about the relationship between plants and Halloween.

The Little Seedlings Holiday Club will encourage 4-10 year olds with fun activities to appreciate nature and learn about mystical plants.

Under the guidance of Dobbies’ horticultural experts, young gardening witches and wizards-in-training will embark on a journey through time. They will uncover ways in which ancient cultures used plants for their mystical properties. For example, the ancient Greeks and Romans believed that Rosemary could enhance memory retention and the ancient Egyptians thought Verbena could ward off evil spells.

Children will explore the fascinating world of medicinal plants, such as the Evening Primrose and Dandelion, uncover the secrets of their potent healing qualities, and dare to venture into the realm of the most poisonous plants, like the Deadly Nightshade and White Snakeroot.

Dobbies’ Community and CSR Communications Executive, Chloë Bell, said: “We are very excited to welcome children to this workshop in our Edinburgh store during the October break. Our Little Seedlings Holiday Club gives attendees a chance to make friends and learn something new, and we hope to nurture the next generation of gardening enthusiasts in a playful and informative setting.

“We believe that learning should be fun, and that’s why we’ve incorporated engaging games and activities that will ignite children’s imagination. From potion-brewing to crafting magical plant charms, this workshop will encourage creativity and a hands-on connection with the natural world.”

Like this: Like Loading...