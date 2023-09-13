Five restaurants in Edinburgh have been shortlisted for their culinary excellence in the second annual Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTAs)

Shish, Kezban Mediterranean Restaurant, Memed Grill and meze bar, Meze Maze and Pera are all included on the list intended to celebrate this particular cuisine.

A representative of the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, Mr Ozan Askin, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “The TURTAs aim to honour the exceptional contributions of Turkish restaurants and takeaways to our culinary landscape. This year, we’ve seen an outstanding array of talent, and finalists in all categories is a reflection of their dedication to elevating Turkish cuisine.”

The Second Annual Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards are made possible by the generous support of sponsors who share a passion for the rich tapestry of Turkish flavors. We are proud to announce that Cobra Beer and Silvine Solicitors are the sponsors for this year’s TURTAs, contributing to the celebration of excellence within the Turkish dining scene.

The announcement of the winner will be made on 5 November at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane.

