The developers behind the eye-catching and high specification Glenfarg Apartments in the village of Glenfarg, have put another property on the market.

Myrtle Cottage, a complete renovation of an existing traditional stone built cottage in Glenfarg’s Greenbank Road, is sure to catch the eye of prospective buyers, just as the highly innovative and contemporary two bedroom apartments are doing.

With its full renovation not yet completed, Mrytle Cottage represents the opportunity to create a unique and highly bespoke home, with the developers offering the choice of two different layouts, with either two or three bedrooms.

The three bedroom option (priced from £330,000) is a property with an upper floor with a master suite comprising a spacious bedroom and luxury bathroom with dormer windows on this floor. In this layout option, the ground floor features the living area, kitchen/dining room, utility room, plus two additional bedrooms, one of which is ensuite. The smaller bedroom is housed within a modern extension clad externally with larch with a large feature window to the front making the room light and airy.

If the buyer is looking for a home all on one level, the two bedroom option (priced from £285,000), could be ideal with all accommodation, plus generous storage space, on the ground floor. The same extension bedroom will feature in this option.

If they so desire, the buyers of this charming home could work with the design and construction team to make some changes to layout at this point.

Myrtle Cottage, which will offer both a small decked area and a small area laid to lawn, could easily be a downsizing home, especially its two bedroom bungalow style format, or a second home to be used for leisure purposes. Glenfarg is situated in the most picturesque scenery, with many golf courses nearby. It’s also the perfect area in which to fish, cycle or walk, with Loch Leven within an easy distance.

It could also suit a young family, with Arngask Primary School situated in Glenfarg, with Secondary Schooling approximately eight miles away in Kinross, along with a number of private school options.

Specification in the kitchens and bathrooms in Myrtle Cottage will be on a par with what is available at Glenfarg Apartments, where there is an opportunity to choose a kitchen, with quality integrated appliances included, from a Perthshire based supplier.

The buyer of Myrtle Cottage may wish to go for a more rustic feel as befits a country cottage, or, reflect the fusion of modern and traditional which is at the heart of this property, with something more streamlined and contemporary.

David Craigie from Glenfarg Homes said: “We are delighted to release this unique property for sale, which, just like Glenfarg Apartments, is once again attracting people to come and live in Glenfarg, my charming home village of which I am very proud.

“Glenfarg is a great place to live, whether you are young or old. In buying this cottage you will have a completely one off home.”

David went on to say that creating Glenfarg Apartments, which has two bedroom downsizing apartments from £237,000 “has been a labour of love for us in terms of the finishing and attention to detail, and so too is Myrtle Cottage. The buyer can be assured of real craftsmanship, a striking architectural style which is becoming the signature of Glenfarg Homes, and lower running costs as we include energy efficient innovations in all our properties”.

Book an appointment with Selling Agents Ballantynes on 01738 441825 to find out more about Myrtle Cottage, email perth@ballantynes.uk.com

www.glenfarghomes.co.uk

With a contemporary design, which has glass balconies on three levels, Glenfarg Apartments represents an “upscaling” opportunity for potential buyers. The energy efficient, two bedroom apartments offer lower running costs with a unique off-grid Calor gas supply.

Other features include enhanced acoustic and thermal insulation, to ensure all the peace and quiet of rural living; secure underground parking for each property; a lift to all floors, solar panels as standard, and access to outside space. The development is surrounded by a beautiful cultivated landscaped garden which all occupants can enjoy.

