Sunday will be the biggest day of the year for those tasked with re-homing both retired racing greyhounds and those who did not quite make it on to the track – including in Edinburgh.

The Great Global Greyhound Walk will take place from 10am leaving Liberton Kennels, Stanedykhead, off Alnwickhill Road, with events taking place simultaneously (subject to time differences) in various countries including Ireland, Australia, Canada, USA, South Africa, Spain and Scandanavia.

All walks will have the same goal which is to make it a special day for greyhounds and their sighthound cousins, promote and demonstrate what wonderful pets they make.

The Edinburgh walk, which takes place on pavements around the Liberton/Mortonhall area, is expected to attract over 100 greyhounds.

The Walk is open to everyone regardless of where they may have re-homed their beloved dog from. You don’t even have to own a hound as, subject to availability, there will be opportunities to “test drive”.

Nor do prospective participants have to join anything, register anywhere or book in advance but you might want to contact the local volunteer organiser if you want more information (see details below).

Simply arrive at the walk venue in plenty of time and introduce yourself to a walk organiser/helper or chat with the other people waiting to walk.

Alison Brown of Rehoming Retired Greyhounds, Edinburgh, said:”This will be the 13th time Edinburgh has embraced the Great Global Walk and normally our not-for-profit charity is able to re-home on average about two dogs a week throughout the year.

“Owners find that once they have a greyhound they will never look at owning any other breed of dog – they are such lovable pets and so good with children.”

In many instances, subject to a check, greyhounds can be easily integrated into a household with a cat.

Sunday’s walk will be followed by a barbecue and raffle.

Alison Brown stressed: “Sunday’s walk is purely about raising awareness of greyhounds as pets rather than a fund raiser for the charity. It is a great social occasion, too”

