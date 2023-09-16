Hibs led 2-0 after 59 minutes at Rugby Park and new manager Nick Montgomery must have felt as if he was on course for a perfect start to the new era at Eastern Road.

However, 20 minutes later Kilmarnock were level at 2-2 to snatch a point and deny Leeds-born Montgomery (pictured) a debut win since taking over on Monday.

Earlier, a Will Dennis own goal after eight minutes was a perfect start to the new boss and Dylan Vente added a second on 59 minutes with the visitors looking firmly in control.

Montgomery will undoubtedly have been pleased with the response of his players after their week working with him on the training ground and Kilmarnock were offering little.

Sides coached by Derek McInnes, however, do not give up and the Rugby Park men were sparked into life by Kyle Vassell’s first-time strike in 61 minutes.

And Joe Wright cleverly glanced a Danny Armstrong cross beyond the Hibs goalkeeper to level in 79 minutes and the point means Killie are eighth and Hibs are tenth in the cinch Premiership.

