Merchiston Castle School, Scotland’s only all boys independent boarding school, has announced the appointment of previous Scottish Internationalist, Fraser Hutchison, as the new Director of Golf.

A prolific golfer, Hutchison brings with him a rich personal experience of training and competing in the sport. Awarded a scholarship to the USA at just 17, Fraser competed at NCAA Division 1, achieving multiple US Collegiate tournament wins and individual Division 1 Level titles.

Off the course, Fraser is a highly experienced golf coach with an MSc in US College Golf. Lecturing in Golf Performance at Scotland’s Rural College, he has spent the last two decades mentoring and coaching young student athletes, supporting many on their journey to national teams and victories at both Conference and National Championships.

Joining Merchiston in October, Fraser will head up the school’s prestigious Golf Academy, a highly personalised and progressive performance programme for young golfers. Providing professional-level coaching alongside outstanding academic education, the Golf Academy has paved the way for several talented young athletes, including professional golfer Calum Hill, and earned Merchiston a stellar reputation within national and international golfing circles.

Jonathan Anderson, Merchiston Castle School’s Head Teacher, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Fraser into the Merchiston community and look forward to watching him inspire our young golfers to achieve their sporting potential and develop into well-rounded, fulfilled individuals.”

“Fraser’s experience and knowledge of the US College Golf system, coaches and systems, will be particularly valuable for our young athletes ambitious for US golf scholarships.”

Fraser said: “I am delighted that Merchiston has given me this opportunity to lead the Golf Academy. With its world-class facilities and supportive network of staff, I’m confident that as a school we can inspire the next generation of professional golfers.

“I look forward to coaching the boys and creating that same positive culture and environment that encourages both their academic and golfing development.

“I will be attending Merchiston’s Open Day on 16 September and am keen to introduce myself to prospective families and chat them through the school’s exceptional golf programme.”

