The temperature at Portobello reached around 25° on Monday and locals took full advantage of the sandy beach.

And it looks as though there is even more to come this week, although it remains about 10° warmer in the South of England than it is in Scotland. UV levels are estimated to be high – so follow the advice of Baz Luhrmann – and Wear Sunscreen.

4/09/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Portobello Beach in the sunshine. Callan and partner Manon with Kodi and Obi

4/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonPortobello Beach in the sunshine.Kodi

4/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonPortobello Beach in the sunshine.Manon with Kodi and Obi

4/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonPortobello Beach in the sunshine.Anna Horsburgh 21

4/09/2023Picture Alan Simpson Portobello Beach in the sunshine.Matty King Borbala Bardi Harry Whittaker Rosie Staniforth Cissie Phelps

4/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonPortobello Beach in the sunshine.Kate Roarty and Peanut Chihuahua/Pomeranian

4/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonPortobello Beach in the sunshine.Colin Maclean Neil Crowther

4/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonPortobello Beach in the sunshine.Sarah and Sean McEleny

