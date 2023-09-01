From the outside, Jack O’Bryan’s is unassuming, but upon entering the feeling of warmth and family mixed with fine dining greets you.

Situated on Chalmers Street by the Glen gates in Dunfermline Jack O’Bryan’s has an unassuming frontage and an uncomplicated but comfortable interior. This family run business – the chefs are father and son Bryan and Jack Coghill. Mother Michelle is front of house ably supported by Jack’s partner Sarah.

Decorated in an industrial but comfortable way, the restaurant is a real treasure. Pictures of the chef team, a father/son duo, surround the walls giving a glimpse into the passion involved in creating the amazing food they serve.

We visited on pay day Friday and despite every table being full, the ambience was relaxed, friendly and welcoming. We started the evening with delicious cocktails and mocktails for the driver.

A glance at the menu offers a veritable smörgåsbord of delights to suit everyone from more classic diners to the Instagrammers and food bloggers alike. A wide variety of options from both land and sea are available to try with a new and exciting twist.

We started with a tasty black pudding starter and the duck liver pate with brioche. Both were a treat for the senses. From the main courses we tried both fish with langoustines, fillet steak with truffle oil onions and peppercorn sauce, and the evenings special side dishes of garlic mushrooms, and specially prepared corn on the cob skewers with a little kick spice.

The menu is British/Scottish with an Iberian influence. A few dishes were offered for vegetarians and gluten/dairy free options were available. Spoilt for choice with at least 4 courses at every stage, accompanied by some interesting and lesser-known wines. Michelle explained the menu and specials in detail and Sarah was on hand to offer advice on wines to compliment the food.

The food was exquisite and well worth the wait, each dish is cooked to order, so don’t expect fast food. Dishes were elaborate but crockery, cutlery and glasses were not what you would expect from fine dining and décor was simple and rustic. Staff were attentive but unobtrusive.

We can attest to their immensely high quality and delicious flavours. If these delights were not sufficient to impress (although they definitely were), the desserts were as visually appealing as they were delicious.

Jack has also trained as a pastry and chocolate chef so puddings were to die for, and you can round off the meal with a box of handmade chocolates to share or take home as a gift for the babysitter!

We sampled the chocolate and white port dessert alongside the strawberry cheesecake with a tasty strawberry sorbet. The attention to detail involved in creating these beautiful dishes was clear from the intricate chocolate ring miniature bowl, the extra fresh strawberry pieces hidden throughout the cheesecake dessert, right down to the small and elegant chocolate tree garnish.

The drinks menu is as varied as the food selection. Cocktails, wine and spirits for the alcohol drinkers, with a variety of soft drinks and delicious mocktails for those who do not wish to partake. The bramble gin cocktail is a must try from the cocktail list! Upon tasting, the rosé and the white wine were both exquisite and paired well with our meal.

The thing that truly made the entire experience complete was the friendly and warm staff team, for whom nothing was too much trouble. Throughout the restaurant you were able to witness the attentive, friendly and knowledgeable staff who all seem to share the passion of the family who owns the business. Indeed, the entire story of Jack O’Bryan’s conception and growth is an interesting journey through several generations, countries, and cuisines. The produce used stems from some of this experience and is clearly high quality. The restaurant also caters for vegetarians, gluten free diner’s, those with allergies, and those who like things in a specific way. Just another example of nothing being too much to ask.

Although no further delicacies could be expected at that point, the enticement of Jack’s handmade chocolates was too strong to pass. All of the chocolates are delectable and beautiful- all hand painted and created by the head chef, Jack Coghill. The sticky toffee pudding, rock salt caramel, and lemon and blueberry options are not to be missed! They even come in a beautiful box which makes them feel like an extra decadent treat or could be given as a beautiful gift… if you are willing to share that is.

Compared to other local establishments, Jack O’Bryan’s errs on the side of “Edinburgh prices”. This, however, is worth every penny and more for the quality of the food and dining experience we received. From start to finish the entire experience and every facet of it were amazing. “This is one is not to be missed.”

Can’t wait to go back.

