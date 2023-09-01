While there is reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in some Edinburgh schools the council says it is managing the situation.

Two schools have had to decant some classes into temporary classrooms on site but none have been closed as a result.

RAAC has been discovered in the construction of seven schools on six sites in the capital, but the council say that all children are being taught in their own schools, or on the same sites, meantime. The affected schools are Pentlands Primary School, Fox Covert Primary School, St Andrews Fox Covert RC Primary School, Colinton Primary School, Currie High School, Cramond Primary School and Trinity Primary School.

At Cramond and Trinity Primary Schools pupils have moved into temporary accommodation which the council says is “high quality temporary classroom blocks” while investigative and remedial work is undertaken.

Survey work continues in all schools, but these are the only affected premises run by the council.

We understand that the areas of the schools affected are all different. Examples include: classroom, kitchen, gym hall and corridors. Where RAAC is identified just means that part of the school is cordoned off for detailed survey work and any follow up work.

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine said: “I am alarmed by the news that this weak concrete has been found in local schools, including Cramond and Fox Covert primary schools in my constituency.

“I hope that The Scottish Government can ensure work is carried out as quickly as possible to keep children safe and stop any disruption to their education.

“I will be asking the Council to keep myself, parents and the local community informed as often as possible whilst repairs are carried out.”

Brunstane Primary School

In a separate matter affecting Brunstane Primary School a hole was discovered in the playground next to the main building. At the beginning of August the headteacher wrote to parents and carers to advise that arrangements had been put in place for pupils and staff returning to school for the autumn term with the school to remain closed until “at least the Christmas holidays” and pupils to be transported to other schools nearby.

Education, Children and Families Convener, Cllr Joan Griffiths, said: “A huge amount of work has been taking place in the past week to identify local schools where pupils and teaching staff from Brunstane Primary can start the new term. Even though it’s still the summer holidays teaching staff from other schools have been going above and beyond to support Brunstane and other Council teams in finding suitable settings.

“Thanks to this great partnership work we’ve now identified a number of schools for pupils and staff. We’ve updated parents today about this positive news and where their children will be going for the start of the new term. All our preparations will continue over the next 10 days to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the new term.

“The investigation work with the Coal Authority is continuing regarding the hole in the playground. Due to the nature of the work taking place and any remedial work required, families and staff have been told to prepare to for the possibility of being out of the building until at least the Christmas holidays.

“We will keep parents/carers updated as we further develop our plans and I want to reassure them we’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

