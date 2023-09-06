Stevie Grubb said he was “not displeased” with his Grange hockey squad after their 4-4 draw with The University of Edinburgh in their first pre-season outing at Fettes College.

And the coach, who guided Grange to the Scottish Premiership title last season, declared: “I now know areas we need to work on.”

Grubb added: “It was a slow start from us (in the game) but we played our way back in. It was 3-0 for the students by half-time but we got it back to 4-3 with a few minutes to go before the game ended 4-4. For our first game as a squad this year I was not displeased.”

His opposite number, Hamish Imrie, takes his University of Edinburgh men to Durham this weekend for a two-game challenge boosted by a good performance from his new-look combine in the challenge against Scottish Premiership champions.

It was the students’ first outing and they led 3-0 before but the game eventually ended 4-4 and Imrie said: “It was a good, competitive game but this is still early in the pre-season.

“There were, however, a lot of positives to take out of the fixture and we head for Durham on Friday for another good challenge.”

PICTURE: Stevie Grubb on a cold day last season. Picture by Nigel Duncan

