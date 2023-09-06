Plymouth Gladiators moved off the bottom of the Cab Direct Championship with a 45-44 win over Berwick Bandits in an eventful clash at the Coliseum.

The Devon-based side left it late as Bandits led by one point going into the last race but home skipper Kyle Howarth took the win over Berwick’s star man Rory Schlein (pictured after winning the Scottish Open) with guest Joe Thompson in a crucial third place over Jye Etheridge.



Howarth scored 13 from five rides for the Gladiators whilst James Pearson notched a vital 13 plus one bonus from seven races at reserve. Schlein, a former Edinburgh Monarchs star, scored 13 and Etheridge added 12 plus two bonus for the visitors.

The defeat sees the Borders club take over from Plymouth at the bottom of the nine-strong league.

Like this: Like Loading...