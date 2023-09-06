Riding of the Marches 2023

The organisers of the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches which takes place on Sunday have issued a notice about the possible vantage points where spectators might want to gather to see the horses and riders passing by.

SPECTATOR VANTAGE POINTS

EDINBURGH RIDING OF THE MARCHES – Sunday 10 September 2023

If you or members of your family or friends wish to follow the 2023 Riding of the Marches in Edinburgh, some recommended vantage points can be found below.

👉Please note that all timings are approximate and there may be slight changes due to weather conditions or other issues out with our control.

❗️Spectators are requested not to venture into fields on the ride route and must at all times follow directions of ground marshals and observe parking regulations where they are in existence. Please take care not to impede the progress of the ride and support vehicles.

o The ride commences from ‘The Caravan Park’ 642 Old Dalkeith Rd, EH16 4SL within the Drum Estate. Please note that only equine vehicles may park within ‘The Caravan Park’.

o The ride will commence at 0930hrs SHARP.

o Drum Estate Canters can be viewed from Gilmerton Road near to Bernard Hunter’s Yard between 0930hrs and 0950hrs.

o The ride will proceed north on Lasswade road at 1000hrs.

o The ride will proceed along Captains Road between 1020hrs and 1025hrs. This is a good opportunity to view the full cavalcade.

o The ride will enter Mortonhall Estate at 1100hrs and will exit at 1125hrs. Canters here can be viewed from the cottages at Broomhills Road within the Estate.

o Final Drum Estate Canters can be viewed at 1200hrs – 1215hrs from within the Drum Estate.

o The lunch stop will take place at ‘The Caravan Park’ between 1215hrs and 1335hrs, at the conclusion of which, the ride will make its way out of the Drum onto Old Dalkeith Road at 1400hrs.

o It should also be noted that if spectators wish to see the ride on the Royal Mile, they should consider making their way there around this time.

o Entertainment begins on the Royal Mile at approximately 1230hrs.

o The ride enters Craigmillar Castle Park at 1430hrs. This section takes place between 1432hrs and 1440hrs and should be an excellent spectator vantage point. This section is new and should provide an interesting turn to the afternoon! Please note that vehicles CANNOT STOP on Craigmillar Castle Road.

o The ride will approach Duddingston at Old Church Lane at 1505hrs before commencing through Holyrood Park.

o George Watsons Pipe Band will form-up at the Broad Pavement car park at 1515hrs to await the cavalcade.

o The ride will fall-in behind George Watsons at 1540hrs between Parliament and Holyrood Palace.

o The cavalcade up the Royal Mile to the Mercat Cross takes place between 1545hrs and 1555hrs.

o The Cavalcade comes to a halt at the Mercat Cross at 1556hrs and the Captain and Lass take part in the return of the flag ceremony before the Lord Provost of Edinburgh and the assembled riders and spectators. This ceremony should take approximately ten minutes before the ride moves off up The Royal Mile, Johnston Terrace, Lady Lawson Street, West Port and into Grassmarket, where the ride concludes in King’s Stables Road at 1644hrs.

2019 Edinburgh Riding of the Marches. Cavalcade of nearly 300 horses come through Holyrood Park on approach to Royal Mile. Photo by Phunkt.

Score Scotland

The charity Score Scotland is setting up a new venture for young Arabic speakers aged 12 to 16 who want to improve their English and communication and social integration skills. Workshops will be run online and in addition there will be monthly and quarterly in person family cultural events.

This will be a way of sharing culture while also learning about Scottish culture and heritage.

For more information email info@scorescotland.org.uk

Calling all drama queens

Fierce Theatre Schools are holding an open day and auditions this weekend and everyone aged 11 to 16 years who wants to have a stage career is welcome.

Drew Gowland who founded the drama academy with his partner Murray Grant explained his own story of becoming an actor, fighting against the stigma of being gay and also against school teachers who told him that he could not do it. Both men are adamant that nothing will prevent young people progressing in a theatrical career simply because of lack of money.

Read more here

MGA Academy, Edinburgh. Photo shows Andrew Gowland (blue top) and Murray Grant. PHOTO © Mike Wilkinson

Every Friday

At Gracemount Mansion Gardens every Friday from 12.30pm there is a free community meal on offer. Everyone is welcomed to the meal by Transition Edinburgh South. Just turn up and join in.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.

