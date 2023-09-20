This is May, a sweet and gentle 8-year-old Border Collie who finds her greatest joy in the company of her beloved people is looking for a new place to lay down her head.

The Dog’s Trust are looking after her for now and a spokesperson said: “May’s heart is full of affection, but she can be a bit shy in new situations. She’s looking for owners who have previous knowledge of owning dogs. May would thrive in a quiet home environment, ideally with children aged 14 years and over with an enclosed garden as she enjoys spending time outdoors.

“She is well mannered and fully house-trained, making her a delightful addition to any home. She thrives in the presence of her family and would appreciate someone being home for most of the day so that she can adjust to her new environment with ease.

“May is a well-behaved walker, displaying excellent leash manners, and she is friendly when meeting other dogs during her walks. However, she can be a bit apprehensive around traffic, so owners who can provide access to quieter walking areas will be a great fit.

“She is currently flourishing in a loving foster home where her true charm has been shining through, and she has been described as an absolute delight. Her well-mannered behaviour and gentle nature make her a joy to have around.

If you’re seeking a loving and gentle companion who thrives in a peaceful setting, May might be the perfect addition to your family.

If you think you could provide the right home for May or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459.

Go and meet Dogs Trust for a chat about rehoming and fostering at our ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28 October at 12-4pm in the West Calder centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders.

If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers – anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...