Eileen Gillespie won the ladies singles title at Murrayfield tennis club for a remarkable 18th time when she beat Naomi Kerr in the final.

The men’s singles title went to Jack Tregallis who saw off the challenge of Dylan Egelstaff.

It was a clean sweep for Jack who partnered Niall Hall to men’s doubles success as well as teaming up with Naomi to win the mixed doubles.

Pictured, left to right, are the singles finalists – Eileen, D|ylan, Naomi and Jack.

