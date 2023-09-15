Judy Murray will be in Edinburgh on Thursday 21 September to discuss her debut novel “The Wild Card” as well as other issues affecting the women’s tennis.

The former Scottish national coach and mother of grand slam champions Jamie and Andy, is due to appear at St George’s School at an event partnered by Waterstone’s booksellers.

Described as a tennis tale of triumph over adversity and warmly endorsed by her one time “Strictly Come Dancing” partner Anton du Beke, Judy says of her book and the visit: “The Wild Card gave me an opportunity to share lots of behind the scenes details from my many years in the tennis circuit.

“It also allowed me to raise awareness of some of the issues and challenges that still exist for women and girls in the sporting world through the story of Abigail Patterson, one of Britain’s brightest prospects who has to quit the game at 17. She makes a surprise comeback 20 years later as a wild card into Wimbledon and finds herself fulfilling her childhood dream of playing on centre court.

“But her success catapults her into the public eye and the media interest threatens to expose the secret she has been keeping. It’s a tale of triumph over adversity and a reminder that family and friends are more important than fame and fortune.”

The event gets underway with a reception at 6pm and further details are available

