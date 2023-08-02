Lee Johnson believes home advantage will be a decisive factor as Hibs look to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their UEFA Europa Conference League, second-leg, second round qualifier against Andorra-based Inter Club d’Escaldes.

The Hibees manager confirmed that his squad have reflected on last week’s disappointing performance and he said: “The conditions are in our favour now. We are at home, we are playing on a big, wide pitch on a slick surface with our fans behind us.”

And Johnson admitted: “We cannot be as bad as we were in the first leg.”

The squad, he said, had been positive in training and a bonus has been the addition of Dylan Vente, who is ineligible to play, and Will Fish on loan from Manchester United.

They also have Martin Boyle back and the manager said he played a good 45 minutes in Blackpool.

He added: “Our mentality needs to be right on Thursday. We have to start well individually and that will have a knock-on effect on the rest of the team.

“We know we can’t let the opposition off the hook in terms of poor deliveries, poor throw-ins or poor-quality passes that we had in the first leg.”

PICTUE: Rocky Bushiri in action

Like this: Like Loading...