Padel coach Craig McBride has finalised arrangements for the annual Hatton Sports Club charity Padethon to be staged on the Kirknewton club’s court on Saturday 12 August.
Participants in the marathon event will collectively try to spend more than 17 hours playing non-stop padel.
The beneficiary this year- the fifth the Padethon has been in existence – is Alzheimer Scotland and organisers are hopeful of surpassing the £3,000 raised in 2022 for Dnipro Kids, Ukraine.
Not only are Hatton members – tennis and squash ae also catered for – encouraged to get involved but a welcome is extended to both experienced and fledgling padel players who would be expected to make a donation for their time on court.
By contacting https://www.justgiving.com/page/padethon2023 time slots on court of between 45 minutes and an hour can be agreed.
Craig McBride, who will be assisted by his brother, Rory, and tennis coach Eoin Swan is overseeing proceedings, has recently returned from Malaga, Spain, where he spent three months acquiring a top padel coaching qualification, Spain being a hotbed of the sport.
Various events will take place alongside the Padethon including a tennis tournament, quiz and various stalls.
‘We can’t let the opposition off the hook’ – Johnson
Lee Johnson believes home advantage will be a decisive factor as Hibs look to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their UEFA Europa Conference League, second-leg, second round qualifier against Andorra-based Inter Club d’Escaldes. The Hibees manager confirmed that his squad have reflected on last week’s disappointing performance and he said: “The conditions are in our…
Continue Reading ‘We can’t let the opposition off the hook’ – Johnson
Festival support for artists from Scotland
The very best of cultural talent from Scotland is under the spotlight this month as Edinburgh welcomes visitors from home and abroad to its world-class summer arts festivals. Six of the festivals have received support from The Scottish Government’s Expo Fund to commission new work, some of which will tour internationally following festival performances. Under…
Glen Dimplex issue safety warning to Edinburgh customers
URGENT SAFETY WARNING UPDATE: Stoves, Belling and New World customers in Edinburgh to book immediate modification to unsafe gas range cookers Belling, Stoves and New World have previously confirmed a number of their gas range cookers are unsafe and pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk to consumers. Edinburgh owners of the affected models, who have…
Continue Reading Glen Dimplex issue safety warning to Edinburgh customers
All conquering Anna
One of Scotland’s hottest tennis prospects, Anna McKnight, the reigning Scottish under-16 girls singles champion, enjoyed a highly successful East Lothian Open at North Berwick. In addition to capturing the ladies singles and ladies doubles (with Emma Barlow) reigning Scottish under-16 singles champion Anna won the under-18 girls singles. In addition the Newlands (Glasgow) ace…
Bowling – Betty wins the ladies singles – again
Betty Haig, left, claimed Portobello Bowling Club’s ladies singles title for the 14th time when she defeated Lynn Learmonth in an entertaining final. The ladies’ finalists are pictured with club president Norman Macleod.
Continue Reading Bowling – Betty wins the ladies singles – again
Newell’s strike could fire Hibs in Europe
Joe Newell’s injury time goal in Andorra against Inter Club d’Escaldes in the first-leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifier could fire Hibs in the return at Easter Road on Thursday. Newell (pictured) and the rest of the squad were disappointed at the 2-1 defeat and UEFA abolished the away goals rule so Hibs need…