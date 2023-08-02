Padel coach Craig McBride has finalised arrangements for the annual Hatton Sports Club charity Padethon to be staged on the Kirknewton club’s court on Saturday 12 August.

Participants in the marathon event will collectively try to spend more than 17 hours playing non-stop padel.

The beneficiary this year- the fifth the Padethon has been in existence – is Alzheimer Scotland and organisers are hopeful of surpassing the £3,000 raised in 2022 for Dnipro Kids, Ukraine.

Not only are Hatton members – tennis and squash ae also catered for – encouraged to get involved but a welcome is extended to both experienced and fledgling padel players who would be expected to make a donation for their time on court.

By contacting https://www.justgiving.com/page/padethon2023 time slots on court of between 45 minutes and an hour can be agreed.

Craig McBride, who will be assisted by his brother, Rory, and tennis coach Eoin Swan is overseeing proceedings, has recently returned from Malaga, Spain, where he spent three months acquiring a top padel coaching qualification, Spain being a hotbed of the sport.

Various events will take place alongside the Padethon including a tennis tournament, quiz and various stalls.

