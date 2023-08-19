This weekend Scotland’s third and fourth tier in the women’s football pyramid kicks off in what looks likely to prove another competitive season.

The ten-team Championship has been joined by East Fife, who were relegated from the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League at the end of the season, as well as Edinburgh City and Aberdeen club Westdyke, who were promoted from League One.

League One welcomes Queen of the South, Forfar Farmington and Bonnyrigg Rose, who navigated the play-offs to be promoted from the regional Biffa SWFL.

The new teams increase the reach of Scottish Women’s Football’s national leagues, with supporters from Inverness to Dumfries now able to enjoy competitive women’s football.

Dundee club Dryburgh Athletic host Edinburgh City in the opening Championship kick off at noon on Sunday, while East Fife travel to Ayr United, Morton host Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Westdyke visit Edinburgh to face Hutchison Vale and the two clubs involved in the race for a play-off spot last season, Rossvale and Renfrew Ladies, renew their rivalry at Petershill Park in Glasgow.

In League One, Queen of the South visit BSc Glasgow and Bonnyrigg Rose host Forfar Farmington in what will be a rematch of the playoff game which saw Forfar promoted. Elsewhere, Edinburgh Caledonia host a Falkirk side who just missed out on promotion last season, St Mirren travel to Dundee West and Airdrie Ladies host Giffnock SC.

Ahead of the new season, Edinburgh City’s new defender Rossha Muirhead said: “It’s quite a new side, a new coach and new players… Although we’ve come from the league below, we’re still looking to be very high in this league, to be top of the table.”

Scottish Women’s Football New Season Headshots at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on August 12 2023Pictured: SWF Championship players line up(photo by Aimee Todd / Sportpix / Sipa USA)

Scottish Women’s Football New Season Headshots at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on August 12 2023Pictured: SWF League One players line up(photo by Aimee Todd / Sportpix / Sipa USA)

Like this: Like Loading...