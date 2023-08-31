Charity Shelter has installed a group of child mannequins on The Meadows highlighting that:

Record numbers of children became homeless in 2022/23, figures published by the Scottish Government show.

Shelter Scotland’s installation – Class of 45 – depicts 45 child sized mannequins, one for every child who loses their home each day, placed in the Meadows, in Edinburgh to raise awareness of the stark reality of homelessness in Scotland.

Figures also show local homelessness services are failing to meet their legal obligations, with many people entitled to temporary housing being turned away by councils or being housed in grim conditions unsuitable for their needs.

More than a class full of children are falling into homelessness every day in Scotland. New statistics released by the Scottish Government have revealed record breaking numbers of people living in homelessness in Scotland.





31/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson

Like this: Like Loading...