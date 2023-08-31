Re-elected Corstorphine Cougars women’s rugby captain Emma Turner, pictured with men’s captain Eoin Kelly, is optimistic the squad can go one better in the coming season having finished runners-up in both league and cup last time out.

Likewise the men, whose skipper is also re-elected, enter the new campaign in Division Two of the East Leagues with momentum having finished second in a very competitive 2022-23 campaign.

The women are already underway in their Premiership campaign and they hit the ground running with a 76-0 win at Garioch, scoring a dozen tries including four from Merrick Gunderson and a “hat-trick” by Tanya Griffin with KIyomi Honjigawa landing six conversions.

Club spokesman Kevin West says of the women’s hopes: “Finishing second in both the league and cup was a fantastic achievement but that has just made the squad hungrier for success.

“The depth of having two squads has been hugely beneficial for the progression of the team. Having competition for places ensures consistency in performance and helps bring that competitive edge to training. Pre-season has been a huge learning curve as some new ideas have been brought in to which the squad has reacted well. We look forward to our women’s 1st XV being a competitive force again this year.”

Regarding the Corstorphine men’s team Kevin says: “

With several new additions to the club it solidifies squad numbers and boosts the prospects for finishing top of the ladder this year.

The new coaching team lead by Marc Maiden and Fraser Morrison has been in place since the end of last season and has been pro-active in bringing up the quality of core skills and fitness levels.

“It’s a hugely important year as the club looks to continue its progress on the park and start redevelopments on its changing facilities with its ambitious ‘Building UP’ plans which will also incorporate a new gym and storage facilities” said Kevin.

