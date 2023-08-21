Scotland’s women look to salvage some pride when they square-up to England in the EuroHockey Championships, A Division, in the German city of Monchgladbach on Tuesday (12.30).

That’s after their disappointing 5-0 defeat to Ireland in a crunch clash on Saturday which sees them pointless at the bottom of Pool B which is headed by Germany on six points from their two games, including a 4-0 win over Scotland and a 5-0 victory over England.

England are third in the four-strong table with three points with Ireland second also on three points but with a better goal difference.

The players need to lift themselves with the aid of the coaching staff, including head coach, Chris Duncan (pictured), for their remaining pool match and the crossover ties and the squad all watched England’s big defeat to the Germans on Sunday night.

It was never going to be easy for the Tartan Hearts in this competition as the students, newly-qualified doctors, lawyers and office workers along with PE teachers, are going in against professional players.

