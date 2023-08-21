The council’s working offices at Waverley Court on Market Street have large unused spaces where workers have not returned to the office.

To combat this, some areas are now being let out to third parties.

Employees from Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have moved in to the top floor in an apparent move by the council to raise income from the building. We asked how much the passing rent is, but were told that it is confidential though rent is being paid at “market rate”.

Cllr Mandy Watt, Finance and Resources Convener, said: “The pandemic presented huge challenges but also opportunities, particularly around new ways of hybrid working. This has brought many benefits including more flexible arrangements which support our workforce, but it does mean our offices aren’t operating at full capacity. We’ve been considering how to make better use of our buildings, and this includes co-locating with other organisations.

“We’re pleased to recently welcome the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), who have started to move into parts of the top floor of Waverley Court. SEPA is Scotland’s main environmental regulator, protecting and improving Scotland’s environment, and some of their colleagues will be based here. Discussions are also taking place with other interested public sector partners.

“Such arrangements are in line with the Scottish Government’s Infrastructure Investment Plan whichworks towards an inclusive net zero emissions economy. It brings opportunities for greater collaboration with our partners as we deliver council services, whilegenerating welcome income which we can use to support our challenging financial position. Long-term, it will offer a more sustainable, efficient model for our office space.”

Jennifer Russell, Interim Chief Officer of People and Property at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Like organisations worldwide, SEPA and our people have recognised the significant benefits of hybrid working. We’ve listened to our people and carefully considered our future needs. In line with Scottish Government’s vision, SEPA has for many years co-located with a range of public partners. We’re delighted to be doing so with Edinburgh City Council, further strengthening our working relationship and realising significant environmental, efficiency and effectiveness benefits in doing so.”

Waverley Court

Like this: Like Loading...