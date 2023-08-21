Fife Flyers’ coach Tom Coolen believes fans will love 28-year-old Swedish forward

Anthon Eriksson who has put pen to paper for the Kirkcaldy club.

The 6 foot 3 inch, left shooting forward made his playing debut in the Swedish top tier, the Swedish Hockey League, at the age of 18 with Luleå HF. Eriksson then went on to play 91 games in the HockeyEttan and 207 appearances in the HockeyAllsvenskan.



During the 21/22 season, Eriksson headed to Poland icing with GKS Katowice contributing 14 goals and 8 assists across 37 games during the Championship winning season.



Last season saw Eriksson return home to Sweden icing with IK Oskarshamn in the SHL and latterly Vastërås IK in the HockeyAllvenskan.



Coolen (pictured) said: “Anthon Eriksson is a big, strong winger with experience at the highest level in Sweden. He plays with passion and skill. He will win battles on the ice and win the hearts of the fans in Fife.”



Eriksson said: “I’m excited to meet my teammates and to get to know the organisation.”

Flyers have also secured the signature of Swedish forward Johan Eriksson after playing for Guildford Flames and Dundee Stars last term scoring 42 points from 56 games.

He is 6ft 1in and has spent most of his playing career in Sweden and Coolen said: “He is a proven goal scorer and has been working hard all summer.”

