THIS performance deserved more than the small audience it got on Thursday evening so we hope this review will encourage you to go.

This was a thoughtful, honest, emotional performance by Stacey Cullen, who really brought us into this woman’s crisis with a script that had depth and meaning.

The sense of scent pervaded the whole one woman show. Through blood, sweat and tears. Even as it described a road traffic accident in the rain and used the word petrichor…it began to to rain outside. Neat trick.

Stacey built up a sombre mood over the forty minutes and you felt transported to her world. You could see it, you could sense it, you could smell it.

If there is a criticism then you were never totally convinced that the protagonist truly loved him.

But we went away with so many senses in our head, an overwhelming sense of melancholia but an impressive performance.

