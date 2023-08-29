Demonburgh Junior Roller Derby are broadening horizons with a trip to face Orkney Juniors under the captaincy of Jasmine MacQueen, pictured, who uses the nome-de-plume “I Scream Soda” in keeping with the sport’s culture.

Jasmine is one of the rising stars of the sport having been selected to play for Team GB at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup in France this summer.

When Edinburgh and Orkney met earlier this year in the capital the home side came out on top and the return takes place on Sunday, 24 September, in Kirkwall

This will be Demonburgh’s fourth official bout following matches against Newcastle, Glasgow and Tours (France) and they will introduce an addition to the coaching team in Rosie Gompertz (known as Doodle).

A spokesperson said: “Rosie is an accomplished roller derby coach with a passion for nurturing the next generation of roller derby skaters.

“She will be joining coaches Heather Weatheritt (H-Bomb), Amanda Clark (Atomic Panda) and Head Ref. Mark Cullen (Taz) who have put in a huge amount of effort and commitment to foster young skating talent in Edinburgh. “

Demonburgh Junior Roller Derby prides itself on its commitment to inclusivity and welcomes skaters from all backgrounds and abilities. Classes take place on Friday evenings at Broughton High School and anyone interested can find out more at www.unitedsk8s.com

Also Demonburgh has been actively fundraising to cover costs of travel and accommodation and welcome. interest from donors / sponsors to support the team’s growth.

E-mail Gemma Bell on: bell.gem@gmail.com

