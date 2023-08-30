Glenfarg Apartments is offering a two bedroom show apartment as its latest Property of the Month.

The contemporary show apartment is available for (£249,995) which includes all flooring, soft furnishings, light fittings and window dressings. The developer says this property would suit someone keen to just move in and start enjoying an easier pace of life, with lower running costs due to the property’s energy efficient credentials.

Featuring a stunning glass balcony, the penthouse show apartment, on the second floor, is complete with an impressive specification. The kitchen has industry leading built appliances, and a stainless steel cooker hood. The look features black worktops, and a breakfast bar. Both the main bathroom, which has a bath and separate shower and the en-suite, are fully tiled. Both bedrooms include fitted wardrobes as standard.

The décor is light and fresh, with an overall colour scheme mixing white, silvers, taupes and grey, accented with pastel colours and brass furniture.

Glenfarg Homes have developed Glenfarg Apartments in the village of Glenfarg in Perthshire in a £3.4 million development of 12 homes.

David Craigie, one of the Directors of Glenfarg Homes said: “This beautiful show apartment is ready to move straight into. Just unpack your belongings and you are good to go, ready to embrace life in this fantastic part of Perthshire.

“We are appealing strongly to the 55s buyer. They are benefitting from a luxurious “five star hotel” type interior, but with many other practical considerations taken care of, such as enhanced acoustic and thermal insulation, to ensure all the peace and quiet of rural living; solar panels as standard, and access to outside space. The development is surrounded by a beautiful cultivated landscaped garden which all occupants can enjoy.”

David explained that he and his fellow developers had aimed for a modern look in the show apartment as the overall development has many cutting edge specifications, but they didn’t want to put people off with an overly cold or minimalist look.

He said: “We hope that, with this in mind, we have created something very warm with beautiful soft accents, gleaming brass furniture, stunning mirrors, artwork, and striking fabrics. It’s sleek and stylish, but not over the top.”

With floor layouts ranging in size from 842 sq ft to 1005 sq ft, occupants at Glenfarg Apartments will find that they still have plenty of space in which to live comfortably, with every apartment additionally complete with an enclosed balcony. There’s lift access to an underground garage too, where visitor parking, and additional storage, is provided.

The apartments are extremely energy efficient to run, with a unique off-grid Calor gas supply ensuring low running costs.

With the vibrant village of Glenfarg at their disposal, together with varied leisure activities on the doorstep, Glenfarg Apartments is ideal for the discerning over 55s buyer who is looking for an upscaling specification as well as a low maintenance, eco friendly lifestyle.

The development is also offering to pay buyers’ energy bills for a whole year from date of entry (reserve by end of September to qualify).

David said: “This show apartment represents amazing value for money, made all the more so by the fact that we are willing to pay the buyer’s energy bills for a whole year from date of entry. They could be settled here in their new home in time for Perthshire’s beautiful autumn colours, ready to enjoy countryside walks, fantastic local golfing and many other pursuits.”

Glenfarg Apartments, from Glenfarg Homes is covered by Premier Guarantee, a warranty company that protects buyers against any structural issues for the first ten years of the building’s life.

www.glenfarghomes.co.uk

